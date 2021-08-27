Firefighters from the Martinez Lake Fire Department (MLFD) responded to a report of a possible fire at a travel trailer at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from underneath the travel trailer in the 10800 block of Fisher Landing Road and immediately began looking for the source.
Within moments firefighters found a possible electrical issue, cut power to the travel trailer and put out the fire.
“With trailers, the potential of a fully-involved residence is so great that response time is crucial and these firefighters were on it,” said LMFD spokesperson Charly McMurdie. “They understand that they only have minutes to get on scene, assess the situation and take action. “
McMurdie said the firefighters’ quick action saved a home and prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.
After ensuring the fire was completely out, firefighters advised the owner about what they had done and cleared the scene.
There were no injuries reported and the fire did not cause any serious damage to the travel trailer.