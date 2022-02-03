Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Tuesday morning.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez the fire happened at approximately 1:47 a.m. at a residence in the 30500 block of Wellton-Mohawk Drive.
Upon their arrival on scene firefighters found a detached garage near a home that was fully engulfed in flames.
“The owner was awoken by a loud pop and noticed a large glow outside the bedroom window,” Rodriguez said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, saving the home and its contents.
The house, however, did sustain some heat damage. There were no injuries reported.
“The fire did spread into the attic and the roof will likely have to be replaced,” Rodriguez said.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Rodriguez said based on the burn patterns it seems the fire started inside the garage where the owner stored his utility vehicles.
