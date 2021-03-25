City of Yuma firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire Tuesday afternoon and heavy smoke and large flames coming from the roof of the residence when they arrived on scene.
According to Fire Marshal kayla Franklin, the fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the house and extinguish it. The home, however, sustained significant damage and was not able to be re-occupied.
Franklin said there were two adult occupants home at the time, and that they were able to evacuate safely after being notified by a neighbor that smoke was coming from their roof.
The investigation into the incident determined that shortly before the attic fire was discovered, one of the residents of the home had left a pot of oil and french fries on the stove unattended.
When the resident returned to the kitchen, the pot and surrounding area were on fire.
The two occupants of the home smothered the flames with a Tshirt and put the pot of burning oil out in the backyard.
They thought the fire was out at the time, not knowing that it had spread into their attic space through an exhaust vent in the kitchen and continued to burn.
Franklin urges Yuma residents to always call the fire department if they have a fire in their home, even if they think it is out.
She explained that firefighters have special equipment that allows them to look into hidden spaces that you may not be able to see, and can quickly put out any smaller fires that have spread.
“Always call 911 if you experience a fire, even if you think you have extinguished it,” Franklin said.
