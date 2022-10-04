Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.
The fire happened at approximately 5 a.m. at a home in the area of Pageant Avenue and 8th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a house fully involved in flames with several piles of debris and a nearby home beginning to catch on fire.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to protect the endangered home and were able to prevent any further damage to the structure.
They also extinguished the initial fire and remained on scene for several hours to ensure no hidden fires remained.
There were no reports of any injuries.
