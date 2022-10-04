fire

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the area of Pageant Avenue and 8th Street.

 Photo courtesy of RURAL METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

The fire happened at approximately 5 a.m. at a home in the area of Pageant Avenue and 8th Street.

