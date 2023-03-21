Firefighters from multiple agencies were still on the scene Monday afternoon of a brush fire near County 5th Street and Levee Road, a day after it first sparked.
Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff said the Rural Metro Fire Department initially responded to the fire, which was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday on state trust land.
“The fire was pretty visible throughout the night,” Woodruff said. “The entire valley was smoked out.”
Woodruff said a few homes were endangered for a short time and that the fire eventually jumped to both sides of the Colorado River.
Rural Metro responded with four fire engines, two water tankers, a brush truck and a command vehicle, all of which remained on scene until early in the morning when command of the fire was turned over to the Bureau of Land Management.
Dubbed the “River Fire,” by about 3 p.m. on Monday, the blaze had burned approximately 124 acres and was not yet contained.
Rob Roy Williams, assistant fire manager for the Colorado River District of the BLM, said firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire to the east and the west at about noon.
He added, however, with windy conditions and high humidity expected on Tuesday, additional spread is possible if the fire breaks the fire line that has been established by the 40 or so firefighters currently on scene.
“It is possible but not very likely,” Williams said. “There is still a lot of heat from the salt cedars that are burning.”
While there is no official word on how the fire started, Arizona State Forestry spokesperson Tiffany Davila said it likely won’t be extinguished until later in the week.
She added that salt cedar, which is scientifically known as “tamarisk,” can take several days to burn completely and increases the risk of fires within riparian areas.