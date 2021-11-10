A home in Yuma sustained serious damage during a fire Monday night.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at about 7:06 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 2nd Avenue.
However, when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home located in the 1800 block of South 1st Avenue.
“Shortly after their arrival, flames began to vent through the roof of the house,” Erfert said.
Surrounding homes were protected and the fire was brought under control and extinguished in approximately 30 to 40 minutes.
The 1800 block of South 1st Avenue was also closed to traffic for several hours and Yuma firefighters remained on scene throughout the night watching for flare-ups.
Erfert said workers had been doing renovations on the property during the day. They left about an hour before the fire was reported.
The property had been secured and there were no indications that the fire had been intentionally set.
“There was no one in the house at the time of the fire,” Erfert said.
Fire investigators determined that fire originated in an interior wall and spread rapidly into the attic space.
None of the surrounding homes and structures sustained damage, and there were no injuries.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.