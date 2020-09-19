Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak in a residential neighborhood early Friday morning.
The leak was reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 600 block of West Joshua Street.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said a construction crew working near a home cut through a natural gas line with a backhoe.
Once on scene, firefighters used their flammable gas meters to determine how far the gas had spread and set up a safety perimeter.
They stood by with their hoses filled with water for approximately one hour in case some unknown sources of ignition lit the gas.
A work crew from Southwest Gas responded and determined that the natural gas line was being fed from two different directions.
As a result, the work crews had to dig down in two different areas, one on each side of the house, in order to clamp of the line and stop the leak.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.