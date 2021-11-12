Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to an RV fire early Thursday morning.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said they were called to the 10400 block of Adobe Drive at approximately 3:45 a.m.
“By the time we arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames,” Rodriguez said.
Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire before it could spread to any other homes in the vicinity.
Rodriguez said there were no injuries and the RV was unoccupied at the time due to the owners being out of town.
The fire was reported by a neighbor who heard a loud explosion.
“It prompted them to look out their window,” Rodriguez said. “That is when they saw a huge fireball.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
