City of Yuma firefighters were able to quickly contain a small brush fire at West Wetlands Park Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the park shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of trees on fire. They had gained the upper hand within two hours, according to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin.
An estimated three to four acres of vegetation along the Colorado River, just north of the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, has reportedly burned.
“We will have firefighters on scene throughout the night making sure all the hotspots are out,” Franklin said.
She added that no structures were endangered, and the cause of the fire is not known yet.
More information will be released when it becomes available.