Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, the crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a blue Hyundai sedan, a white Hyundai SUV and a black Chevrolet pickup were involved.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating.
The blue Hyundai was traveling westbound on Highway 95 when it reportedly struck the white Hyundai SUV, which was turning north on to Avenue D.
The white Hyundai SUV then collided with the black Chevrolet pickup that was waiting to make a right-hand turn onto Avenue D.
“All patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation,” Carlos said.
He added that the patients complained of back, neck and chest pains and had lacerations.