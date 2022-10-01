collision

Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95.

 Photo courtesy of SOMERTON COCPAH FIRE DEPARTMENT

According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, the crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95.

