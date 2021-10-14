Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 29200 block of Arizona Avenue.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said the fire was reported at approximately noon and when firefighters arrived on scene they found a Streamline travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Wellton police had already evacuated all the nearby homes and made sure nobody was inside the burning trailer.
“The owner was at work at the time,” Rodriguez said. “The fire was inside a trailer park.”
Rodriguez said firefighters had the fire out within minutes, preventing it from spreading to any other homes or vehicles.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Rodriguez said it started inside the trailer.
“The fire started in the dining room area,” Rodriguez said. “We are leaning towards it being electrical.”
There were no reports of any injuries.