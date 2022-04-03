Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were called to knock down flames reported at two trailers on Friday afternoon.
The fires were reported at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 34th Place and Cassidy Drive.
Upon their arrival on scene, firefighters found two trailers and an RV fully involved in flames.
There were no reports of any injuries and the occupants all made it out safely.
Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fires and were able to keep them from spreading to any neighboring properties.
They also remained on scene afterward to extinguish any hidden fire that remained.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
