Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in Wellton Wednesday afternoon in which multiple explosions were heard.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez of the Wellton Fire Department, the fire was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of William Street.
On arrival, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which prevented it from spreading to other nearby vehicles.
The explosions heard during the fire were caused by a case of bird bombs left in the vehicle.
“We did not know they were in the vehicle. I was about 15 to 20 feet away when they went off,” Rodriguez said. “All you could see was sparks going everywhere.”
Rodriguez explained that bird bombs are used in the farming industry to scare off birds that fly onto their crops.
He added that the owner of the vehicle was on his way home from work when his car began having mechanical issues.
“By the time the vehicle owner got home, smoke was coming from under the hood,” Rodriguez said.
The vehicle owner initially tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but could not do so and called 911.