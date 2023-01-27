car fire

Wellton firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday afternoon in the 10500 block of William Street. Multiple explosions were also heard during the fire, which were caused by a case of bird bombs left in the vehicle.

 Photo courtesy of WELLTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in Wellton Wednesday afternoon in which multiple explosions were heard.

According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez of the Wellton Fire Department, the fire was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of William Street.

