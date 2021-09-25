City of Yuma firefighters rescued two unconscious dogs from a house fire Thursday evening and resuscitated them using oxygen masks specifically designed for canines.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, shortly after 7:30 p.m. a house fire was reported in the 600 block of South 20th Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fire burning inside the kitchen of a home, which had spread through the attic to the roof.
Firefighters contained the fire to the house and extinguished it. The home was not able to be reoccupied and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.
One teenager, who was able to evacuate safely, was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were unaccounted for.
Firefighters searched the home and found the two dogs, both of which were unconscious.
They then took the pets outside the home and began attempting to revive them using FIDO Bags, which contain various pieces of pet-related first aid equipment.
“One of the most significant pieces of that equipment is the oxygen mask that is shaped to conform to the muzzle of a dog,” Franklin said. “The two dogs were able to regain consciousness after oxygen administration, and were able to get up and walk around.”
It was determined that the fire was caused by a pot of oil that had been left unattended on the stove by a parent who had gone to the store to run an errand.
Fortunately, a teenage daughter was awoken by the smell of smoke and found the fire. There were no working smoke detectors present inside the home.
The number one place for fires to start in a home, the Yuma Fire Department reports, is in the kitchen, with the leading cause being the top of the stove.
The most common reason is unattended cooking.
As such, YFD recommends staying in the kitchen whenever cooking. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, make sure that you turn the stove off.
Every year 2,000 to 3,000 people die in fires in the United States. It is estimated that half of those who died may have lived if there had been a working smoke alarm in the home.
Most homes these days are equipped with smoke alarms, but due to poor maintenance (often batteries are found to be dead or disconnected) many fail to work properly when a fire occurs, YFD said.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.