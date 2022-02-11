City of Yuma firefighters responded to the area of 1st Street and 19th Avenue early Wednesday morning for a report of a fire.
However, when firefighters arrived at the location at approximately 3:11 a.m., they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a storage room and patio cover that was connected to an apartment on property located in the 1800 block of West 1st Street.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said firefighters were able to quickly contain and knock down the fire, adding that there were no injuries.
While firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading into the living spaces of the apartment, the storage room and patio area were heavily damaged.
“Exterior sections of the apartment connected to the patio were also damaged,” Erfert said.
Firefighters remained on scene dealing with hotspots and flare-ups for the next several hours as well.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it was determined to have started in the patio area between the apartment and the storage room.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.