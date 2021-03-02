Firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire that was rapidly spreading near Mittry Lake on Sunday, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported at approximately 11:19 a.m., was being driven by high winds and had scorched an estimated 100-foot by 100-foot area of vegetation before firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
The Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department also responded to provide mutual aid assistance.
The scene was turned over to the Bureau of Land Management afterward.
BLM spokesperson James Stewart said the fire happened in the southeast corner of Mittry Lake in an area known as Scouts Camp.
Held to about a quarter of an acre, Stewart explained that some undergrowth had caught fire, with flames spreading to mesquite and ironwood trees in the area.
BLM firefighters will continue to monitor the fire for the next two to three days to make sure it is completely out.
“We can’t call it out until there is no more smoke or heat coming from it for a full 24 hours,” Stewart said.
