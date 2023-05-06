Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department were still working on Friday afternoon to put out several hot spots that flared back up from a brush fire at the Gila River that burned approximately 420 acres the previous day.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, the fire was originally reported at about 3: 39 a.m. Thursday at Avenue 25E and County 10th Street by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station.
“Initially, the fire started on the North side and jumped to the South side of the river, endangering an occupied residence,” Rodriguez said.
Firefighters, however, fought back to redirect the fire and saved the house and shop from the fire.
With County 10th Street from Avenue 24E to Avenue 26E being closed, Wellton station agents subsequently assisted with traffic control, notifying residents at risk to evacuate, and identifying safe routes in and out of the area.
Firefighters also had to contend with windy conditions throughout the day.
Although the fire was fully contained as of Thursday evening, Rodriguez said it will still be several days before it is completely out.
“It is still smoldering,” Rodriguez said. “It is going to be a working fire for a couple of days.”
Rodriguez also wanted to thank the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District for using two of its bulldozers to create fire breaks.
“They bulldozed the vegetation to dirt so the fire had nowhere to spread,” Rodriguez said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The Wellton Police Department and Yuma County Public Works Department also provided assistance.