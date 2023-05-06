Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department were still working on Friday afternoon to put out several hot spots that flared back up from a brush fire at the Gila River that burned approximately 420 acres the previous day.

According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, the fire was originally reported at about 3: 39 a.m. Thursday at Avenue 25E and County 10th Street by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station.

