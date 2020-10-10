By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
From Sunday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Oct. 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 286 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: A backyard fire, a response for smoke in a business, a standby for YPD dealing with a person possibly threatening to start a fire, and various alarms.
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with 2 medical emergencies and a brush fire in the County, assisted Somerton by being on standby at a station while they were dealing with a fire, and assisted Imperial County with palm trees on fire in the Winterhaven area
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving fences, 3 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a motorcycle, 3 involving rollovers, 2 involving poles, and 3 involving pedestrians
• 222 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 17 for chest pain, 26 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated persons, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses, 23 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for dehydration, 2 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a snake bite, 8 for man-down calls, 6 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 5 for assaults, 5 for back pain,6 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 2 for alcohol/drug withdrawals, 1 for a person who believed they had ingested rat poison, 1 for a person hallucinating after drinking 20 cups of coffee, 1 for a person with soap in their eyes, and other illnesses and injuries
• 25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a grill fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 3 for vehicle fires, 2 for downed power pole/lines, 1 for a strong chemical smell, 1 for a smoking electrical box, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a burning utility trailer, 1 for a mattress burning in an alley, and various alarms