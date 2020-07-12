From Sunday June 28, through Saturday, July 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:
• 12 General Fire Responses
Including: A semi-truck on fire, a commercial dumpster fire, a fire in a food smoker, and various alarms
• 7 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the County, 2 assisting MCAS on base, 1 assisting Rural/Metro with a trash bin fire in the county, 1 assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven, and assisting Imperial County with a large brush fire in Niland, CA
• 10 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a rollover
• 312 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 66 for difficulty breathing, 27 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 10 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 1 for person under the influence of drugs, 6 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was being given), 14 for people with psychiatric problems, 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for a medical alarm, 3 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 1 for a Fire Ant sting, 7 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 2 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 7 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a stubbed toe, and other illnesses and injuries
• 16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a shed fire, 1 for a fire in a Jack in the Box sign, 1 trash can fire, 5 for brush fires, 1 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms