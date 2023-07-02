State law allows residents to use legal consumer fireworks twice a year, the periods around the Fourth of July and Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Last year the Yuma City Council added penalties to the city code for the use of illegal fireworks. Any person found to have violated fireworks laws is liable for the expenses of any emergency response required and can be fined up to $1,000.

