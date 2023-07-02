State law allows residents to use legal consumer fireworks twice a year, the periods around the Fourth of July and Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Last year the Yuma City Council added penalties to the city code for the use of illegal fireworks. Any person found to have violated fireworks laws is liable for the expenses of any emergency response required and can be fined up to $1,000.
State law allows the public to use only ground-based consumer fireworks. Permissible fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, toy smoke devices, wire sparklers or dipped sticks and multiple tube fireworks devices manufactured in accordance with Section 3.5 of the American Pyrotechnics Association Standard 87-1.
A full listing of legal and illegal fireworks can be found in Chapter 139 of the Yuma City Code.
Legal fireworks can be used June 24 through July 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; with the exception of July 4-5, when they can be used until 1 a.m. However, fireworks continue to be prohibited on all public property including all parks, sidewalks, streets and rights-of-way, except by permit for supervised public displays only.
Fireworks that explode, detonate in the air or fly above the ground are illegal. Examples of illegal fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, roman candles, mine devices, shell devices and aerial shell kits or reloadable tubes. It is unlawful to use, sell, offer or expose for sale, explode or possess any of these fireworks.
Persons found to have violated fireworks laws are liable for the expenses of an emergency response due to illegal usage of fireworks. Violators can also be sued by any person suffering injury or damages from this illegal use.
Additionally, those found in violation are subject to a $1,000 fine, plus applicable fees, surcharges and assessments.
Enforcement is not limited to the person lighting the firework. The homeowner, head of household, primary renter or the person providing the location for use may also be fined.
The approved code update came in response to an increase in complaints to the city in recent years. Residents have expressed frustration over disruptive noise, damaged property, lost or frightened pets, triggering of mental health disorders, and lessened quality of life.
In addition, the Humane Society of Yuma has asked the public to be cautious about using fireworks around animals. Pets are sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells, and there’s great risk of pets becoming spooked and running away.
On the Fourth of July and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s important to leave pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio turned on or white noise to soften jarring noises. In addition, anti-anxiety toys can help keep them distracted.
Also, HSOY noted, pet owners should make sure their animals are microchipped and wearing an ID tag. Pets should never be left inside a car or taken to fireworks shows as loud fireworks, unfamiliar places and crowds can be very frightening to pets.
The Humane Society is offering free microchips and free adoptions until July 4 and are returning lost animals to their owners free of charge.
However, HSOY will be closed on July 4. If an animal is lost on that day, residents can send private messages using Facebook messenger and staff will do their best to respond and assist with reunification. Otherwise, anyone missing an animal should plan to be at the shelter on July 5 starting at 10 a.m.
In addition, HSOY recommended the following tips from American Veterinary Medical Association:
• Leave your pets at home when you go to parties, fireworks displays, parades and other gatherings.
• Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.
• Keep horses and livestock in safely fenced areas and as far from the excitement and noise as possible.
• If you’re hosting guests, ask them to help keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t escape. Placing notes on exit doors and gates can help both you and your guests remain vigilant.
• Keep your pets inside if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks.
• Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers away from curious pets.
• Don’t let pets get near your barbecue grill while it is in use or still hot.
• Avoid the urge to feed your pets table scraps or other foods intended for people. Be especially careful to keep them away from these common foods that are actually toxic.
• Remember that too much sun and heat (and humidity) can be dangerous to pets. Keep them inside when it’s extremely hot/humid; make sure they have access to shady spots and plenty of water when outdoors; don’t leave them outside for extended periods in hot weather; and know the signs that a pet may be overheating.
• Never leave your pet in your car when it’s warm outside. Vehicle interiors heat up much faster than the air around them, and even a short time in a locked car can be dangerous to pets.
• If you’re traveling out of town for the holiday, consider leaving your pets at home with a pet sitter or boarding them in a kennel. If you need to bring them with you, research how to keep them safe.