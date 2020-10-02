Local bikers who want to show their support to the family of Benjamin “Benny” Rodriguez, a local 19-year-old who passed away last week following a long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, are able to do so this Saturday in the inaugural annual Benny Rodriguez Memorial Run.
According to Manuel Casas, Rodriguez’s cousin and organizer of the memorial run, this is planned to be a recurring event.
“When we got the word that there was nothing else they could do for Benny, I thought, ‘We need to do something so his parents won’t have to worry about expenses, because they have too much to worry about right now,’” said Casas. “We’re not supposed to bury our kids. They’re supposed to bury us. We want him to be remembered, and that’s the main thing.”
Individuals (and their motorcycles) should arrive to Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 505 E. 16th St., by 9 a.m. Saturday. Kickstands will go up at 9:15 a.m. and from there, the group will ride by the Rodriguez family’s residence and on to San Luis before circling back to Yuma.
The ride will end at noon at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, located at 225 S. First Ave., where the organizers will host raffle drawings for various prizes including a YETI ice chest, gift baskets, oil changes, car washes and a 65-inch Smart TV.
According to Casas, raffle tickets can be purchased the day of the event. Tickets for the television are $5, all other tickets are $2. Raffle drawings will take place every hour until 8 p.m.
A donation jar will also be on site for individuals who would like to contribute.
According to Casas, 100% of all donations and raffle ticket purchases will go to the Rodriguez family.
“We’re just trying to support Benny’s family, so even if they can’t give, as long as they’re there, they’re helping keep his memory alive,” he said. “All bikers are welcome, there are no colors or clubs – this is just a ride for Benny. If you can, please just show up.”
For more information, contact Casas at 928-388-8016.