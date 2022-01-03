Kaylee Isabelle Martinez was the first baby born in 2022 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Yuma residents Diandra and Richard Martinez welcomed her early Saturday morning. Weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, baby Kaylee is doing well, according to a YRMC news release.
This year had another special “first baby” moment. One-year-old Anistyn Rice, the first baby of 2021, returned to YRMC with her parents, Lisa and William, and her three sisters. Together, the Rice family delivered a congratulatory gift to Kaylee.
Due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, the newborn and now-toddler were not able to meet in person. However, thanks to technology, the Martinez family was able to pass on a hearty thank you to the Rice family.
“The part of the story about last year’s family bringing a gift to this year’s was completely the Rices’ idea. It is not something YRMC engineered, but we love what the Rices did,” YRMC spokesman Matt Nilsen said.