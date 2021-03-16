The COVID-19 strain known as the Brazilian variant has been found in Yuma County. This variant spreads at a faster rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kevin Tunell, the county’s communications director, confirmed on Monday that three positive cases of the P1 variant strain had been found in samples taken in Yuma. The Arizona Department of Health Services, Yuma County Public Health Services District and Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) first reported the finding on Friday.
Scientists have been expecting new variants to emerge. Sometimes new variants appear and linger and sometimes they disappear. The Brazilian variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.
“Mutations occur. This has been understood from the very beginning,” Tunell said.
It’s unknown how the variant got to Yuma or if the individuals with the variant traveled out of the country. “It was a random sampling,” Tunell said.
Health officials also do not know how widely the variant may have spread in Arizona. The agency is working with TGen and several laboratories and public health partners, including the CDC, to monitor this situation.
The good news, Tunell said, is that all three vaccines currently available, including the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, have been shown to minimize the effects of this variant.
He also noted that there’s no need to panic. “It’s not a huge call for concern,” he said. “The important thing that we all need to glean from this is a powerful reminder that we need to continue wearing our masks, socially separating and washing our hands.”
66K VACCINES ADMINISTERED
During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, said that about 66,000 vaccines have been administered in Yuma County.
“We’re making very good progress,” she said, adding that about 18% of the population is fully vaccinated. About 43,000 are first doses, offering “at least some level of protection.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked whether these numbers include people who have gone outside the county for the vaccine. “I know quite a few people who have gone up to Phoenix to get their shots,” he noted.
Gomez said she believes the numbers only reflect those administered in Yuma County. Supervisor Jonathan Lines confirmed that the numbers only include those who registered in Yuma County.
While cases continue to trend down, Gomez noted that there is still a need to be vigilant and take precautions. “It’s important for people to remember that a lot of people in our community are still waiting for their vaccine and have not been vaccinated,” she said.
Negotiations for the state-run vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center in conjunction with the Yuma Regional Medical Center are moving forward. “We’re hoping to have something in place within the next two or three weeks,” Gomez said.
Local pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreen, Albertsons and Fry’s, are also vaccinating the public. Walmart and Sam’s Club will soon start offering the vaccine as well.
FOCUS ON SOUTH COUNTY
Most of the pharmacies are concentrated in the city of Yuma. Consequently, until the state-run vaccine site becomes a reality, the Health District is focusing on South County. The district has partnered with providers that have locations in the eastern and southern portions of the county, such as Sunset Health, which is now receiving a vaccine allocation directly from the federal government with supplemental doses from the district.
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas asked whether providers who have received an allocation from the county and are now receiving a federal supply are vaccinating only their patients. Gomez noted that Sunset has expanded vaccinations into the community and has been holding clinics for agricultural workers.
Chairman Tony Reyes commended the district for going where the people are, with emphasis on South County, and partnering with organizations such as Sunset and the Regional Center for Border Health and the cities of Somerton and San Luis. He noted that community organizations are close to the people they serve and the cities are in touch with vulnerable residents such as the elderly because of the services they offer to them.
Simmons noted that vaccination clinics will be organized for Wellton and East County as well.
“Community organizations are the key to eliminating barriers to access and making registration easier, in these communities,” Gomez said. Community leaders “know their communities, so it’s a lot easier for them to provide the locations, help with registration, and then we just show up and vaccinate.”
Gomez also noted that the district continues to receive a lot of questions on how to find a vaccine. She said that the easiest way is to go on the ADHS website at azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines and scroll down to the “Find Vaccine” icon. Clicking on this link will take individuals to the different vaccination sites in the state. Individuals will need to scroll to the bottom to find Yuma County.
The site is updated daily and includes information on the pharmacies that offer the vaccine. It will give specific information, such as eligibility and how to register. Another option is to go directly to a pharmacy’s website.