When it comes to trends in learning, Yuma County schools are pretty much on par with the rest of the state – although the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on education everywhere.
In 2016, nonprofit organizations Education Forward Arizona and the Center for the Future of Arizona launched the Arizona Education Progress Meter as a way to provide information about where Arizona stands on key education metrics. Since then, the meter has provided data on the entire state and can provide data specific to counties, cities, districts and even schools.
This year, the Arizona Education Progress Meter serves an additional purpose: demonstrating the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on education in Arizona.
Erin Eccleston, Senior Director of Community Impact at Education Forward Arizona, explained that the shared metrics and goals in the progress meter are meant to guide as a blueprint for Arizona education.
“The data’s really critical to keep track of how we’re doing, but also to look at where there’s gaps and how we can be focusing our resources and strategies,” she said. “We have just experienced a very unique situation globally, but in Arizona as we’re looking at this data, it’s the impact of the pandemic. It’s the first time we’re seeing what that impact has been so far.
“Because of that, we’re going to see results we don’t like. But given the disruption to learning that we experienced and are continuing to experience, it’s not entirely unexpected.”
Eccleston noted that the trends are statewide and even while Yuma outperforms and falls behind in some areas, it’s generally on par with the state. According to the progress meter, the numbers are as follows:
- For third grade reading, the state is at 35% of students who scored proficient or highly proficient on the state’s AzM2 3rd grade English language arts assessment. This is an 11% point drop compared to 2019. Yuma County is at 23% with a 15% point drop from 2019. The target percentage is 72.
- For eighth grade math, the state is at 27% of students who scored proficient or above and are prepared for high school math. This is a 14% point drop from 2019. Yuma County is at 16% of prepared students with a 15% point drop from 2019. The target percentage is 69.
- For high school graduation, 78% of Arizona students are graduating within four years–a 1% point drop from 2019. Yuma County, however, is at 88%–a slight increase compared to 2019. The target percentage is 90.
- For post-high school enrollment, 46% of Arizona high school graduates enrolled in postsecondary education the semester after graduation. This is a 7% point drop from 2019. Yuma County is at 55% enrollment; a 6% point drop from 2019. The target percentage is 70.
- For attainment, the meter describes it as the percentage of Arizona residents 25-64 years of age who have completed a two- or four-year degree or who have an active professional certificate or license. In the state, the number is currently at 46% In Yuma County, it is 36%. The target percentage is 60.
- The percentage of opportunity youth–defined as 16-24 year olds who are not attending school or working–in the state is at 12%. For Yuma County, it’s 17%. The target percentage is 7.
The final metric for quality early learning isn’t available for Yuma County, but Eccleston noted that it’s critical even statewide and likely similar for Yuma. For the state, the number of 3- and 4-year-old children in quality early learning settings is at 17%–a significant 7% point drop from 2019.
Eccleston attributed the statewide drop to places being closed as well as staff shortages. She also explained that the state lost a significant federal preschool grant.
“The future of what this data says is that there will need to be more mitigation to account for a smaller amount of students with access to higher quality learning,” she said. “(They’ll need help in) developing language, math and social skills.”
She pointed out that something fairly unique to Yuma County is that quality isn’t an issue: there just isn’t enough space.
Tom Tyree, the Yuma County School Superintendent, also partook in the interview to discuss the county’s efforts and goals moving forward.
“It’s instructive and helpful to know where you’ve been,” he said. “One of my favorite (phrases is) ‘You’re building the plane while you’re flying it’ and I think that’s literally the case with the pandemic. It hit suddenly and dramatically and what we had to do was figure out as quickly as possible was how do we adapt and adjust?”
Referring to the time students had to switch to a virtual platform, Tyree believes the transition was harder on younger students as the older ones likely already had more experience working online. It’s also why he believes that the graduation rates maintained, noting that Yuma County already had one of the highest rates in the state anyway.
Referencing staff shortages, a current issue with aggregate expenditure limits and the challenges that COVID continues to pose, overcoming the learning losses from the pandemic is no short order. But Tyree said the state and the county have been working on solutions.
Tyree also remarked that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is working on programs aimed at providing additional instruction. One recently-announced initiative includes summer learning camps to help Arizona kids make up for lost time in studying math, reading and civics.
Additionally, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds have been provided to districts to directly mitigate the virus as well as address learning losses.
Other programs are also being developed to help with staff shortages. A key question being investigated is how people can be certified more quickly and efficiently. Tyree noted that having enough teachers, substitutes, bus drivers, crossing guards, people who serve food and more are all necessary for the future of Arizona education.
Another issue looking to be addressed is equal access to broadband internet across the county.
On Education Forward Arizona’s end, they’re also working on these issues: from continuing to partner with Yuma area high schools for college and career readiness to working with cross sector community leaders in the Yuma Education Advocacy Council.
Overall, Tyree and Eccleston agree that looking at where the losses have occurred and their contributing factors is essential to moving forward.
“It’s easy to dwell on the data and think of how far we are from the goals,” Eccleston said. “The bigger story is what do we do going forward. This is data specific to Yuma and Arizona. This isn’t a story that isn’t familiar. For us it’s important to think about a lot of things–the pandemic has exposed a lot of inequities. How are we ensuring every single student is getting a fair shot at success, support and quality education?
“... Our schools are in a lot of ways still in crisis management mode. There’s still a lot of absenteeism. Teachers are getting sick. In addition to teacher shortages, there’s also substitute shortages … It should be a catalyst for our community, our state to be working together to solve these issues.”
Tyree concluded that to move forward, education needs to put the pandemic’s lesson to use.
“If we take what we learn from this, it will present opportunities for us which will allow us to do even better than we have done,” he said. “This has been very unique, but we’ve got to learn from it. We have to make sure we continue to get stronger and better.
“Besides the learning gaps and socially, we also need to take care of [and feed our students,] which we did during the pandemic. Our students were hurt by not being in school. It’s imperative for our students to be in schools.”
To explore the date from the Arizona Education Progress Meter, visit https://educationforwardarizona.org/progress/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.