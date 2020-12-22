Twenty of Yuma County’s initial coronavirus vaccinations were administered to frontline healthcare providers in a test run conducted by Yuma Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon, heralding Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination allocation plan set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) which prioritizes healthcare personnel.
The event preceded YRMC’s official deployment of the Moderna vaccine, slated to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, when an allocation of 2,000 vaccines will be administered throughout the week to hospital staff who’ve been manning the medical frontlines since Yuma County’s first presumptive positive case was reported March 20.
For these individuals, the vaccine is a long-awaited milestone that stands a “symbolic gesture toward the hospital’s critical care team.”
“We’ve been waiting for this for quite a while,” said YRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu, one of the trial participants. “What the community and patients may not realize is how exposed our support staff is: our transporters, environmental workers, the food and nutrition workers. These are the people who are in and out of COVID units, transporting and moving in a very high-risk area of the hospital.”
Over the next several days, staff receiving the vaccine will document any side effects they experience via a questionnaire distributed by the hospital in order to identify any serious issues.
“We (will) monitor them acutely for some time after the vaccine is administered; that’s a requirement to make sure there’s no immediate reaction or any major issues,” Magu said. “Any receipt of that (information) will be reported to the FDA.”
According to Magu, most of the trial run’s participants indicated that they were experiencing very mild and “common” side effects akin to those presented by receiving a flu shot.
“So far, the evidence is it’s a very well-tolerated vaccine,” he said.
The Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses roughly one month apart. Individuals being vaccinated this week are receiving the first dose, with the second round expected to be administered before Jan. 20, Magu said.
When asked whether receiving the vaccine posed any personal concerns, Magu answered in confidence that this “is the next and very important step” in putting an end to community spread of COVID-19.
“I was one of the recipients and I feel fine,” he said. “We are protecting our staff and their ability to protect the community; that is our first goal. If we don’t have providers available because they are sick, that is a much higher risk for our patients because we are stretching our providers very thin to provide that care. It seems like the end of COVID-19 is now becoming more and more visible.”
VACCINE COULD LESSEN IMPACT ON HOSPITAL
Since March, between 450 and 500 YRMC employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Magu; of these individuals, 13 have lost their lives to the virus.
As of Monday evening, the hospital was short about 66 employees, half of which are clinical staff and “directly related to patient care.” According to Magu, this has been the daily average as of late.
“It’s really a challenge,” Magu said. “We’ve asked for extra help from local agencies and we’re trying to source staff from everywhere. I think the most important outcome of the vaccination will be to provide the staffing that we need on the inpatient side. I’m very hopeful that we will definitely see a positive impact.”
Danyell Tingl, an intensive care unit nurse at YRMC, is also optimistic that the vaccine will provide essential protection for frontline providers and, in turn, protect the community at large.
“In the ICU, we’ve been hit hard,” Tingl said. “We see so much death every single day. It has been the longest year ever. I would love to get back to where our patient loads are so that us nurses can provide the care that we became nurses to provide. Being able to sit and talk with them or hold their hand, that’s what I want to get back to. Not necessarily being able to go to the grocery store without a mask; that hasn’t bothered me. There’s a huge aspect of that human touch that we lost because we don’t have time, and I just want to get back to that and I know a lot of my colleagues do as well.”
Tingl noted that she has immunocompromised loved ones in her own household who rely on her diligence in following stringent mitigation protocols to keep them safe.
“I am very, very careful during my patient care,” she said. “I make sure that my mask is always on, my goggles are always on and I’m gowning and gloving appropriately, protecting myself and not rushing into rooms without being protected.”
At the end of each shift, Tingle showers and changes into clean clothes before getting into her car; the scrubs she wears during her shift are bagged and laundered separately from other items. So far, her rigorous measures have protected her and her loved ones from COVID-19.
“I’m just as careful as I can be and hope that I’m not transmitting anything to them,” she said. “I didn’t have this amount of fear that I was going to give it to somebody that I love ever in my life, ever in my career. If I can take COVID out of the scenario, it would change things and I would feel a lot more safe.”
As the first nurse to receive the Moderna vaccine at YRMC, Tingl said she’s proud to do her part in protecting the community. From her perspective, she’s part of history in the making.
“If that’s what I need to do, that’s what I need to do,” she said. “I hope that everybody that has concerns or fears about the vaccine in general will do their research on legitimate sites and make the best decision for themselves and those around them. I urge people to trust the science; medicine in general, nursing in general is based on evidence.”
SUNSET HEALTH TO ADMINISTER VACCINES WEDNESDAY
Following suit with Phase 1A of ADHS’ vaccination allocation plan, Sunset Health will begin a weeklong inoculation of its own healthcare workforce.
From there, the facility will move on to other priority populations identified in the plan –
skilled nursing facility staff and residents, including those in long-term assisted and independent living facilities, high-risk adults housed in shelters, educators, childcare providers and protective service members such as law enforcement and corrections officers and other emergency response staff. Sunset noted that its ability to do this will depend on subsequent allocations of the Moderna vaccine.
“It is extremely important that we get Sunset healthcare workers vaccinated in the first group, Phase 1A,” the facility said in a Monday press release. “This mitigates risk as we begin providing shots to residents in Yuma County; we simply cannot take care of patients without keeping our workforce healthy and protected.”
The ADHS vaccination allocation plan is accessible at www.azdhs.gov/covid19 under the “COVID-19 Vaccines” on the left-hand side of the webpage.