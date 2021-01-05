As the first priority phase of the COVID-19 vaccination deployment wraps up, the Yuma County Public Health Services District is looking at possibly moving into the next priority group as soon as next week.
The district received the first allocation of 4,800 doses on Dec. 22 and immediately started vaccinating members of the 1A priority group, which includes frontline workers and healthcare providers, in particular those who come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
With the next priority phase looming, Diana Gomez, health district director, in a Monday update to the Board of Supervisors, urged the 1A priority group members who have yet to be vaccinated to get it done as soon as possible. They may register for an appointment through the Arizona Department of Health Services online portal.
“We want to make sure we get everybody who is a healthcare worker vaccinated now because once we move on, they still have an opportunity to get vaccinated, but they won’t get priority. They’ll just blend with everybody else in the 1B group,” Gomez said.
NEXT PRIORITY GROUP
The 1B priority group includes adults 75 and older, teachers and childcare workers, those in the protective services occupations, essential services and critical industry workers, and adults with high-risk conditions who live in congregate settings.
The district’s goal is to continue to push out vaccinations throughout the county in an equitable and accessible way. Partnerships with pharmacies and clinics such as Sunset Health will be ‘critical” in making sure the vaccinations are deployed “quickly and safely,” she said.
Gomez also urged healthcare providers, in particular those who are the first to see patients, to register to be able to vaccinate patients directly. The plan is to have multiple locations so patients can go to their primary physician, clinic network or pharmacy for their vaccine.
“That onboarding process is a little time-consuming so the sooner you start, the sooner you’re ready to go,” Gomez said.
HOW TO KNOW IT’S YOUR TURN
The Yuma County Health District will notify the public where to go and how to make an appointment to get a vaccine on its website and a daily update on Facebook.
Currently, partnerships with CVS and Walgreens enable the pharmacies to go into skilled nursing facilities to provide the vaccinations. This part of the deployment officially kicked off last Monday and will continue for the next three months.
The district will post a list of providers so people will know where the vaccine is available.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that a lot of people 75 and older don’t use computers. Gomez said the district has been working with ADHS on a statewide strategy, but she noted most people know a younger person who can help with that.
And, she added, that’s why the partnerships with pharmacies and physicians are important. Patients will be able to get vaccinated at their pharmacy, doctors office and clinics
“That’s why we want to diversify to make sure that we address any barrier,” she said.
“The goal is to protect the most vulnerable” and “make sure our residents in the community, our grandparents, the people experiencing medical issues, are protected,” Gomez noted.
SOUTH COUNTY AND FARMWORKERS
Supervisor Martin Porchas pointed out that Somerton and San Luis don’t have pharmacies. He asked how the district will ensure that the older population in South County gets their vaccines.
Gomez noted that Sunset Health, with locations in east and south county and Yuma, serves a large segment of the population, in particular the vulnerable populations.
“They’re on standby, ready to vaccinate,” she said.
When ready, Sunset and similar clinics will notify patients when they are eligible and how they can schedule appointments.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that thousands of farmworkers from Mexico cross the border every morning and overlooking them might be a “weak flaw” in vaccination deployment. He pointed out that there’s a need to start working on a joint effort to handle the daily influx of farmworkers.
Gomez said that the district has been thinking about this situation and that’s why they need more providers to sign up. Some of the possibilities include working with different entities to schedule clinics. Since farmworkers can’t leave the fields, healthcare workers might take the vaccines to them. The same could be done for other essential workers who “can’t get up and leave” their work sites.
Reyes commended Gomez for trying every possible way to make sure the vaccine is accessible. However, he questioned the pace of the vaccine deployment. “I hate to sound negative about this, but at the pace we’re going on, it will take us years to vaccinate,” he said. “We have to find a better way to deliver this to the majority of people that want it. And the people who may not want it will be another issue.”
Gomez noted that once the vaccination opens up to the general population, it will go a lot faster because they won’t have guideline limitations.
ARE THERE ENOUGH VACCINES?
When vaccination opens up to the next group, “at that point it will be about availability,” Gomez said.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether Yuma County will get all the doses it needs. “That will be a challenge, honestly, because we are getting smaller allocations as we go,” Gomez said.
The county initially received 4,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. In the future, the county could also get the Pfizer vaccine, Gomez said.
The district received a notification that it will be getting another allocation of 1,000 doses, which will be shared with the healthcare providers that sign up.
“A thousand doses is not a lot of doses, but again, we want (providers) to onboard so we can provide it at different locations, so regardless of where you live, you can access it and it’s not just about coming down the health department,” Gomez said.
She noted that the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control is setting aside enough doses for the required second dose. A person who gets vaccinated receives an appointment card. If they registered through the online portal, they will get an email reminder.
‘VERY WELL RECEIVED’
The vaccine has been “very well received,” Gomez noted.
The district has even received calls from people wanting to sign up ahead of time. While the district can’t schedule them yet, it’s a “very encouraging” sign, she said.
“It’s a very safe vaccine, but we want to encourage people to look into that and make the best possible decision for you and your family, but it’s been positive, very positive so far,” Gomez said, adding that any concerns should be discussed with their primary care physician.
HIRING ADDITIONAL STAFF
She thanked the nursing students from Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University who helped the district with contact tracing, testing and now with the vaccination administration.
Retired nurses and paramedics have also helped. “It’s been a true community response, and that’s incredibly encouraging,” Gomez said.
The students will soon start going back to school, so the district is now looking to add more staff. Staff members don’t just vaccinate; they also do contact tracing, process resource requests and distribute personal protective equipment. Requests for additional staffing, for example, from Yuma Regional Medical Center, go through the district office.
The district will also continue to push rapid testing to first responders, teachers and other essential workers.
The district has the budget to add more staffing. “We’ve done a really good job with savings and applying for grants,” Gomez said.