This month I attended an assembly of local Jehovah’s Witnesses that felt very much like a family reunion. It felt like I was meeting up with my brothers and sisters and uncles and aunts and grandmothers and grandfathers and cousins (well, you get the idea) that I hadn’t seen in a long time.
Although we have been attending smaller congregation meetings for a while now, it felt so great to be able to hug so many friends that we hadn’t seen for some time. We hadn’t had large gatherings like these since before the pandemic.