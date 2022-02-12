Continuing my Black History Month theme, I’d like to mention an enlightening documentary: Marlon Riggs’ “Color Adjustment” (1992). It took a look at African-American representation in primetime television from its earliest days until the ‘90s.
Riggs argued that the golden age of television depicted the notion of the ideal American family – the fact that African Americans were visible as servants at best was largely telling of where they fell in the big picture of the American Dream.
But by the late ‘60s, a weird phenomenon emerged where Americans were watching race riots and police brutality on the news but TV shows were saying everything was fine.
A groundbreaking moment for TV was Norman Lear’s “All in the Family”. It depicted a more realistic American family, reflecting the political/ideological battles that were taking place in the U.S.
Entertainment has changed considerably. Archie Bunker might be less welcome now, but poking fun at bigotry was an important step in examining it.