The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has a free program called “Are You OK?” The program checks on senior citizens and disabled persons who live alone and who don’t have family members living here.
The system calls subscribers at a predetermined time each day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If the subscriber is OK, they simply hang up the phone after hearing the pre-recorded message.
If the subscriber does not answer or if the telephone line is busy, the computer will call a second time. If there is still no answer or the telephone line stays busy, the computer will alert a dispatcher, who will then attempt to contact the subscriber by phone. If the dispatcher is unable to make contact, a deputy will be sent to check on the welfare of the subscriber or the appropriate agency will be contacted to request a welfare check.
If you want to sign up for yourself or a loved one, find an application at the YCSO Main Office, online at www.yumacountysheriff.org/forms.html or call the YCSO Volunteer Office at 928-819-2212 or 918-819-2213.