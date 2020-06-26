I recently came across images online of something I thought I would never see: priests using water guns to baptize babies!
One photo was pretty disturbing too, showing a priest aiming a giant Super Soaker-type water gun at a baby’s face.
Another pic was of an elderly priest pointing a water pistol at a baby’s head.
Was this for real? Had the need for safety and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic forced the clergy to resort to such drastic measures?
I was taken aback by the behavior. But the parents in the photos didn’t seem to mind - as evidenced by their huge smiles. The priests also were grinning as they focused on their target.
Turns out the photos were made for fun (at the parents’ request) after the real baptisms took place.
Thank God!