I find it wild when people seemingly never make “fun” choices in their style. Sometimes I love wearing a plain black turtleneck with a blazer but other times, I absolutely need to wear a goofy fisherman’s hat I’ve decorated with buttons along with a mismatching open button-up shirt and fish-flops! My friends might laugh at me but every single time I’ve gone out in fish flops or lobster flops, I’ve gotten compliments, so really, who’s the cool one here? Maybe too many people lose touch with their inner child and forget to have fun but oh no, not I! My study is a colorful space lovingly sharing photos, collectibles and hints of past travels. And sometimes when I drive I like to loudly play big band music and pretend I’m driving a jalopy like I’m just a silly old fella on the road. Why? Well, it’s just fun to find the whimsy in the everyday, if you ask me!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

