I find it wild when people seemingly never make “fun” choices in their style. Sometimes I love wearing a plain black turtleneck with a blazer but other times, I absolutely need to wear a goofy fisherman’s hat I’ve decorated with buttons along with a mismatching open button-up shirt and fish-flops! My friends might laugh at me but every single time I’ve gone out in fish flops or lobster flops, I’ve gotten compliments, so really, who’s the cool one here? Maybe too many people lose touch with their inner child and forget to have fun but oh no, not I! My study is a colorful space lovingly sharing photos, collectibles and hints of past travels. And sometimes when I drive I like to loudly play big band music and pretend I’m driving a jalopy like I’m just a silly old fella on the road. Why? Well, it’s just fun to find the whimsy in the everyday, if you ask me!
First Take: Being a "silly old fella"
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Right Now
51°
Sunny
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage: 8%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 07:02:43 AM
- Sunset: 06:38:24 PM
Today
Sunny. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Latest News
- Most of traffic arriving from Mexico stays in San Luis, Ariz.: study
- One person injured in collision with train
- Former YPG civilian gate guard won't face new trial
- Cesar Chavez legacy celebrated in events in San Luis
- YUHSD governing board at a glance
- Yuma Sector Border Patrol Glance, March 4, 2023
- Hope That Helps: An epidemic of joy
- The Last Word in Astrology, March 4, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Detienen a sospechoso de robos domiciliarios en San Luis
- Comings & Goings: Old Town Wine Cellar in new hands
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- In Custody
- Gila Ridge and YUHSD leadership respond to parent concerns following parking lot incident
- Gov. Hobbs tours Yuma border, ag fields
- Tiene ofensor sexual nuevo domicilio en Yuma
- 1st US cobalt facility to be built in Yuma County
- Gila Ridge principal discusses parent concerns on drugs, fighting on campus
- Charges filed against man in parking lot shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.