A friend showed me a video of a fun chicken farm the other day where the owners put great care into making the farm look like a small western town. And that had me thinking: What would I do with a hobby chicken farm of my own? As a devoted Trekkie, I figure my theme would have my chickens residing in the USS Nuggetprise and perhaps also the USS Eggcelsior. I’d have a Captain James T. Cluck, a Hennard “Bones” McCoy and… well, I’m not sure I should list Spock’s chicken name here, but it’s also poultry themed. Another chicken might also be called “Chickov” but I think I don’t have puns for the others. My creativity only goes so far, sadly! Now, space and chickens might not seem very compatible but Star Trek was originally pitched as a “Wagon Train to the Stars” so why not? Chickens in space sounds quite fun if you ask me, perhaps even eggscellent!
First Take: Chickens in space
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
