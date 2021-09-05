I recently heard an interesting comment. For years, everyone has known without a doubt that when you sneeze or cough, you should cover your mouth. Why? It helps prevent the spread of illness.
There was no controversy around it. No one protested the practice. No one talked about civil rights. No one equated it with freedom or the lack of it. It was a nice thing to do, so people did it. It was the polite thing to do, so no one questioned it.
Nowadays, wearing a mask – which has the same purpose – is controversial.
Yes, we can still get COVID-19 wearing a mask, but as HGTV’s Genevieve Gorder, who got infected after being vaccinated, said: “I’d rather have the seatbelt on so that I don’t go through the windshield. You know what I mean? Yeah, we can still get sick, but we’re not going to die.”
Sounds like a reasonable thing to do.