Throwing an apple core out a car window doesn’t seem that bad, right? Many of us are guilty of this. It’s natural and biodegradable, and who knows, an apple tree might grow on that spot.
Wrong! I found out that throwing out an apple core isn’t as harmless as it seems. It turns out that apple cores tossed out of car windows are ruining native apple trees in Scotland. Scientists reported that more than half of the apple trees growing along some highways in Scotland were grown from non-native, supermarket apples, according to a MIC article.
This can be bad news for wild trees; hybrid genes eventually propagate enough to remove pure wild apple trees from the environment.
Granted, there aren’t many apple trees, if any, in Yuma. But it made me think that sometimes what we might think is a harmless act actually has consequences. The recommendation is that we don’t unknowingly contribute to the spread of invasive species of any kind, not just apple trees, and that means hanging on to that apple core until we can put it in the trashcan.