Fat Bear Week has finally come and gone again! For the uninitiated, Katmai National Park in Alaska has become well-known for its tradition allowing folks from all over the globe to vote for the park’s fattest bear. Why? Well, it brings awareness to the fact that bears’ survival in the winter depends on eating a year’s worth of food in six months.
It’s also simply fun if you’re a bear enthusiast like me. My favorite animal’s the American black bear, but Katmai’s brown bears are pretty neat too. This year’s winner, 747, doesn’t have a name, but he’s reportedly become one of the largest brown bears on Earth, “perhaps weighing as much as 1,400 pounds.” No wonder he’s currently the dominant bear at the river!