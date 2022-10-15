Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Abundant sunshine. High 84F. Winds light and variable.