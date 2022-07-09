Some-thing I never expected to happen when I began learning a third language was that it would become as important a part of my identity as it’s become. For 11 months, I made sure to study a little bit of German each day and while I have a handful of relatives living in Germany, I actually have stronger heritage connections to Mexico and Italy. And yet, Germany felt extra special when I was studying German. Now that I’ve pivoted my focus to a different language, I feel oddly weird for having “abandoned” Germany.
But I must move on. I feel I’ve given German enough time to see if it’s viable. Since Portuguese and Spanish share 90% lexical similarity, I find myself now way more invested in Portuguese! Compared to 60% similarity between German and English, I’m surprised at how much easier a third language can be. So word to the wise: focus on your assets! You’ll probably get farther sooner.