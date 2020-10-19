Game 7.
The two most beautiful words in sports – unless of course your team is participating in said game.
I wrote several weeks ago that October was around the corner and how the Atlanta Braves were destined to once again let me down.
Unfortunately, I was right. Again.
It was inevitable. However, I couldn’t run from it. I had to sit and watch my team collapse with a berth to the World Series on the line.
This isn’t anything new for folks that cheer for teams based in the city of Atlanta.
We’re known for our postseason mishaps, blown leads and ultimate failure of not winning a title.
It makes me question why I get myself so emotionally invested.
However, when the day comes and one of my Atlanta teams wins it all, the journey through all the ups and downs certainly will be worth it.
But for now, it stings.