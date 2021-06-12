I down-loaded an app recently to brush up on my Spanish. I studied the language for two years in high school, but 95% of what I learned escaped me because I rarely had the opportunity to practice it in the real world. (The colors and numbers, days of the week and months of the year I was introduced to as a third-grader at summer camp, though – those are with me for the long haul.)
While working my way through fruits and vegetables, I came across a surprisingly fruity noun: olives. One of my coworkers was just as confused as I was – for us, olives have always been, well...olives. We’d never considered which family of fare they might belong to. But after doing some research, olives are, in fact, fruit – a stone fruit, to be exact – and a cousin to mangoes, cherries, peaches, almonds and pistachios. Who knew?
What about you, Yumans – is this news to you, too, or were Roy Olivas and I the only ones in the dark? Let me know at restes@yumasun.com.