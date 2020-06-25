I was at the grocery store recently, and I was pleasantly surprised to see most people were wearing masks.
In the checkout lane the guy in front of me was wearing a mask too, and in his purchases was a case of beer. The cashier asked him for ID, which the guy willingly handed over.
The cashier looked at the guy, then the ID, and back again, before shrugging and moving on.
And I had a little realization … it must be tough to check someone against their ID right now, when said individual is wearing a mask.
This guy was also wearing glasses and a baseball hat – between those two items and the mask, I have no idea how the poor cashier knew it was the same guy on the ID.
Grocery store employees have always been on the front lines of preventing underage people from buying booze. But that’s a layer of complexity I never considered before.