Does it always feel like the times we’re living in are wild ones or is it just me? When I look back at the time I’ve been alive or all the time I haven’t been, I come to the conclusion that there’s always so much going on because we are microcosms inside of microcosms inside of microcosms or universes inside of universes inside of universes. Everything’s relative. Within our own world, there are billions of us with unique combinations of life experiences, thoughts and personalities. It makes life feel infinitely big and infinitely small – and that’s why I like reading about cosmology. Carl Sagan never fails to make me feel that way and I find some comfort in that. There is so much going on now that really baffles me. Why do we perpetuate suffering? And is a Star Trek future possible? I can’t say but I suppose that’s life. Infinitely big, infinitely small, infinitely bewildering.
First take: infinitely big, infinitely small
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
