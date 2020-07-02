Kudos to you, Yuma. I was out running errands this week, wearing my mask, and I was delighted by how many others I saw doing the same thing.
One study found that if 80% of Americans wore masks, COVID-19 infections would plummet in the U.S. If we reached 100%, the report found that the infection rate would drop down to next to nothing.
I know that masks aren’t comfortable, especially when it’s blazing hot. But they do make a difference.
I wear a mask to protect myself and my family. But I also think of my parents and my in-laws, my friends with special health issues, and of children I know in Yuma with special needs.
I wear a mask to protect them, and I hope that others do the same. It’s not just for you. It’s for those you love too. And if we all do it, we in turn protect everyone’s loved ones.
Mask up, Yuma.