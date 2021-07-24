I’ve lived in Yuma for 662 days, and until recently, I had close to 662 editions of the Yuma Sun taking up space in my hall closet. I thought I might get around to clipping my bylined articles, but given the digital age we live in and the fact that I don’t actually scrapbook, the idea grew less realistic with time. That, paired with the inevitable collapse of the leaning tower of newspapers barricading my entrance into said hall closet.
Purging two years’ worth of newsprint spurred a long and windy trip down memory lane as I stumbled upon stories I’d forgotten (a reporter’s conundrum) and stories that rank among my top favorites along with reliving the coronavirus outbreak and the coverage that, at the time, seemed as though it’d never end, each day conjuring a new round of questions about school closures, public health and economic ramifications.
Amid the resounding chaos, however, Yuma’s sense of community prevailed and hometown heroes stepped to the plate every time the opportunity arose. I hope that never changes, even when COVID-19 becomes a distant memory.