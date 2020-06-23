I have followed the COVID-19 data closely for two places — Yuma County (and Arizona), naturally; and Oregon, where I’m from and my family lives.
I’ve found it interesting the amount of detail each place chooses to provide. While I appreciate Yuma County’s daily update, I have to say Oregon’s is far more detailed — at least when it comes to deaths.
For each reported death, the Oregon Health Authority provides the following information: the person’s age/gender, county, date of positive test, date/location of death, and whether or not they had underlying medical conditions.
This allowed me — after reading through every press release for Oregon’s 192 reported deaths — to see that only six of the state’s deaths, by my count, did not have underlying medical conditions (and all six people were 68 or older).
I’m not trying to say anything of that statistic, I just appreciate that Oregon is providing people with all of the data.