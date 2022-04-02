So I used to watch the Oscars every year, but it didn’t really take me long to grow disillusioned with it all. After various snubs and what I deemed unfair wins, I found the Academy Awards to be more of a popularity contest rife with background politics. I was so disappointed the other year, for instance, when “Green Book” won over Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), but not surprised. I’d never seen such a powerful ending montage to a film before and it was definitely too political a statement for the Oscars.
I think this is quite common for film lovers: after a certain point, you find that there’s so much more to cinema than what gets awarded in Hollywood. People are quick to laud Tarantino, Spielberg and Kubrick, but I always encourage folks to venture further because they’ll find that global cinema as a whole has so much to offer. The Oscars are a start, but not the end.