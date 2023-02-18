So I generally tend to assume people know just about as much as I do or more. And I sometimes vacillate between deciding whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I’ve found that it can be bad in the sense that I might end up undervaluing myself or getting disappointed. But you know, I think maybe the positives outweigh the negatives. After all, wouldn’t people rather someone speak to them as equals rather than in a patronizing manner? Maybe someone might not understand what the other person’s saying but at least they’re not being looked down upon. Gene Roddenberry had credited the success of Star Trek to assuming its audience was intelligent and I have to agree there’s wisdom in that. People generally want to be taken seriously – even infants! And people do deserve that basic respect unless they’ve done something to lose it so I think I’m fine carrying on assuming better of the people I encounter.
First take: overestimating people?
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
