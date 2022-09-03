Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks so I think it’s safe to say pumpkin season has officially commenced.
And while the topic may be a little divisive, I must definitely speak my truth: I love it all! I never really indulged it much when I was younger nor did I ever get the chance to celebrate Halloween as a kid, so all of it from the gourds to the spooky holds great novelty for me still.
I kinda consider it a positive, actually. Sometimes holidays lose their luster when the childhood magic fades away, but you can’t lose what you didn’t have so autumn’s my favorite season – and I try to make the most of it each year.
Coincidentally, September through December are my happiest months of the year so I already feel my serotonin returning! I look forward to pumpkin mocha, baking cookies, dressing up and watching more movies.
Happy pumpkin season, friends!
