Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks so I think it’s safe to say pumpkin season has officially commenced.

And while the topic may be a little divisive, I must definitely speak my truth: I love it all! I never really indulged it much when I was younger nor did I ever get the chance to celebrate Halloween as a kid, so all of it from the gourds to the spooky holds great novelty for me still.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

