So Thursday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It seems like we remember the tragedy often, but it’s disheartening how often people remember it as a way to describe their own experiences. I suppose they do it because it’s become a common standard for the most egregious crimes against humanity. But comparing our own experiences to something so unimaginably traumatic feels horribly insensitive.
I’ve had my own share of hardships in life, but it’s unthinkable to compare them with the Holocaust. I’ve heard people often say you shouldn’t compare your own trauma with someone else’s–traumatized people often do it to invalidate themselves. But here, I think the reason we shouldn’t is that we run the risk of minimizing those who died, survived and remember the Shoah–the Hebrew word for “catastrophe” that’s become another word for the Holocaust.
Thursday has passed now, but I hope we’ll continue to learn from and respect the memories of the Shoah’s survivors and its victims.
