At the intersection of women’s history and film, there is so much that could be said, but I’ll focus largely on women’s identities expressed through film. The topic of sapphic love, for instance, demonstrates the difference that filmmaking from lived experience makes.
In cinema’s earliest days, queer identity was confined to the subtextual. For women, this particularly took the form of the “lesbian vampire” trope and the portrayal of predatory women like in “Mädchen in Uniform” (1932) and even Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” (1940).
But fast forward 50 years and women have come to create heartfelt expressions of sapphic experience. Donna Deitch’s “Desert Hearts” (1985) is a cult classic for its sincere portrayal of bittersweet longing. Jamie Babbit’s “But I’m A Cheerleader” (2000) is a campy examination of gender roles and homophobia. Dee Rees’ “Pariah” (2011) is a nuanced coming-of-age. Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) is a delicate period piece on yearning. Sincere films, for the female gaze.