I’m compelled to continue last week’s take about Star Trek because I re-encountered an interesting quote from Gene Roddenberry, who risked the show on a premise “that the often ridiculed mass audience is sick of this world’s petty nationalism and all its old ways and old hatreds and that people are not only willing but anxious to think beyond those petty beliefs that have for so long kept mankind divided.”
Roddenberry asserted that “There is an intelligent life form out on the other side of that television tube” so he created a science fiction series meant to comment on the big issues of its time. What a rarity to portray a utopian future for Earth – and that vision remains relevant.