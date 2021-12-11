Whenever I introduce myself to people as a reporter, it nearly always surprises them to learn I grew up here in Yuma. I can’t say I blame them for being surprised, I have a hard time fully believing it myself! I guess the main reason why is I was never involved much growing up. I was quite an isolated child. But as a reporter now, I find myself getting to know Yuma so much better. I’m truly inspired by a lot of the stories I encounter.
This month, I’m seeing plenty of stories about charity being done in the county and I have to say, it’s really nice to see how much the people of Yuma do to help others this time of year. There’s a lot of sad news everywhere, but when you see how much good’s also being done, it can be quite mind-blowing. Thank you for contributing to the good in this world, Yuma County!